Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,847,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,782 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 147,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 278.1% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 168,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,445. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

