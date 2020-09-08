Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after acquiring an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

FLT stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.38. 16,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,048. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

