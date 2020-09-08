Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

NYSE MO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 348,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

