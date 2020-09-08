Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $636,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401,872. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

