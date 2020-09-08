Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 109,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,496,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 69.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 265,966 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 3,572,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,420,112. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

