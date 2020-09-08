Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waters by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after purchasing an additional 753,835 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,851,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.67. 12,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,596. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

