Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Evergy by 6,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after buying an additional 1,384,861 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,622,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.