Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 116,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.37.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

