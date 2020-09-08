Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.20. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other Premier news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.