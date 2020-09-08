Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.