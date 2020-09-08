Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total value of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

NYSE:KSU traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,416. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.