Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $738,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after buying an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

