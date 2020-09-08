Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after buying an additional 335,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 695,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,433,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. 39,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

