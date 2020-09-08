Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $608,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 300,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,566. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.