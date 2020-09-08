Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its stake in Cerner by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. 69,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,198. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

