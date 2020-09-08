Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 151,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.96. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000,796 shares of company stock worth $101,040,822. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

