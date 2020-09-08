Redwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,547,000 after buying an additional 95,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.50. 45,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

