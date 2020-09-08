Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. The company has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

