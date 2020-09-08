Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

RCON stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

