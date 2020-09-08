Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
RCON stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
Recon Technology Company Profile
