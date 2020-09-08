Raymond James Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $10.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 82,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cronos Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 180,981 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.