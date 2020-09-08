Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 14.9% Lower This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $23,264.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00225274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.01717986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00170865 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

