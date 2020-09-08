Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.