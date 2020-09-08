Radium (RADS) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Radium has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $6,393.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023211 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,114,612 coins and its circulating supply is 4,091,416 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

