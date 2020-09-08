Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 323,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$621,605.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 801,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,539,413.29. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 818,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,668.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

