Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

QTRH opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.86. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.29.

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 402,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$780,824.07. In the last three months, insiders purchased 818,036 shares of company stock worth $1,572,668.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

