QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,280,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 258,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,555. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

