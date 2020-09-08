Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $20.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pure Storage by 31.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 201,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 69,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,879. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

