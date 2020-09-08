ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 495.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 513,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,488. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $95.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

