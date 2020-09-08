ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $141.64

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.64, but opened at $131.22. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $127.13, with a volume of 693,384 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,000.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 257,981 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 943.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 154,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 139,925 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 130,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.