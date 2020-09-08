Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.61. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33).

About Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

