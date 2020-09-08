Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:TPFG opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.61. The company has a market cap of $45.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.67. Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 255.20 ($3.33).
About Property Franchise Group
