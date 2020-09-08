Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $104.89. 11,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,271. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

