Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.17 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Progress Software stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Progress Software’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

