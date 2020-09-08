Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

