Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$24.15.

In other Pro Medicus news, insider Deena Shiff purchased 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$26.00 ($18.57) per share, with a total value of A$49,998.00 ($35,712.86).

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

