PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRDSY shares. Deutsche Bank cut PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

PRDSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

