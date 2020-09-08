Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 440,088 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at $10,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

