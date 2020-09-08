PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 70,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,486. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

