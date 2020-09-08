PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on POAHY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 70,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,486. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

