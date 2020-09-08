PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 70,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,486. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

