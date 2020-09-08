PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

POAHY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

POAHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 70,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,486. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

