pNetwork (PNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00006485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

