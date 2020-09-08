Phore Hits Market Cap of $4.12 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Phore has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $23,199.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000838 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005481 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,958,449 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

