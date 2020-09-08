Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Down 44.2% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $334,819.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

