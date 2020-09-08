PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUGOY. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PEUGEOT SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

