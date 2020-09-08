Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.10. Petroteq Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

