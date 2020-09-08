PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) versus Trans Energy (NYSE:TENG) Critical Review

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) and Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Trans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR -8.89% -2.11% -0.61% Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Trans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 2 0 2.25 Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.17%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and Trans Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $76.59 billion 0.71 $10.15 billion $1.18 7.11 Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trans Energy.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Trans Energy

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

