Peter K. Shagory Sells 4,200 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CNMD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.