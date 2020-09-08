PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,755. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

