Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.96. Paypal posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.43. 328,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

