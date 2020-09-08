ParkinGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049620 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,226.19 or 1.00712503 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00181292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.