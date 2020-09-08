Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives $290.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.32.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

